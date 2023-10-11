‘Turtleboy’ blogger arraigned on witness intimidation charges in connection with Karen Read case

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Aidan Kearney, a Massachusetts man who runs the blog “Turtleboy News,” walked out of jail Wednesday after a judge ordered him to have no contact with certain witnesses in the Karen Read murder case.

Kearney appeared in Stoughton District Court to face charges including eight counts of intimidation of a witness, juror, police, or court official and one count of conspiracy in connection with the ongoing Karen Read murder case after the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office appointed a special prosecutor Kenneth Mello, of Fall River, to investigate his alleged actions.

The judge presiding over that arraignment said Kearney could face 90 days incarceration without bail if he violates that stay-away order. The order also prohibits Kearney from direct or indirect contact with any of the named witnesses -- whether through mail, email, social media, or other mechanisms.

Kearney was ultimately released on personal recognizance after the judge cited his lack of a criminal record. The judge also denied the prosecution’s request for bail and GPS monitoring.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were seen escorting Kearney, who was sporting a “Free Karen Read” sweatshirt, into court before Mello presented his case against him.

Aidan Kearney, the blogger behind ‘Turtleboy News’ website, is led into court Wednesday

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. Read is accused of backing over O’Keefe and leaving him to die in a January 2022 blizzard outside a home in Canton.

Mello said Kearney went to great lengths to harass witnesses -- often filming himself as he would try to confront them or call them at their homes, children’s sports games, or places of work.

Mello said Kearney would also share personal information online -- like a state trooper’s phone number -- while saying he would never stop.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 'Turtleboy' blogger called to court 'Turtleboy' blogger called to court ('Turtleboy' blogger called to court)

Kearney also allegedly had a police dispatcher look up three license plates of people connected to the Karen Read case and the wife of the MSP trooper investigating it.

Mello urged the judge to bar Kearney from reporting on the Read murder case and requested that he not mention the names of witnesses in his blog.

Kearney’s attorney argued that his client had First Amendment rights.

Aidan Kearney, blogger behind ‘Turtleboy News’

In August, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey took the unusual step of releasing a video condemning the alleged ongoing harassment of witnesses in the case, saying it’s “absolutely baseless.”

The case has drawn national attention over the defense’s claims of a wide-ranging cover-up encompassing everyone from attendees of a party at the home, to law enforcement who investigated.

The defense team claims that Read dropped O’Keefe off at a party at the Canton home, where he was beaten up, bitten by a German Shepherd, and dragged outside. They have also argued that police failed to seriously consider any of the party attendees as potential suspects.

Prosecutors say that O’Keefe never entered the home, and there’s simply no evidence of such a conspiracy.

Judge Beverly Cannone has shot down claims of impropriety in the Read case.

According to prosecutors, a state police team discovered two red plastic pieces and one clear plastic piece of a taillight in the area they believe O’Keefe was struck outside 34 Fairview Rd.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Aidan Kearney, seen here in the green shirt, attends an August hearing in the Karen Read case

Prosecutors also said “microscopic pieces” of red and clear plastic were recovered on O’Keefe’s shirt. The prosecution has said there’s an ongoing analysis comparing those pieces with the broken taillight pieces.

And the prosecution points to records showing Read was still intoxicated the morning O’Keefe’s body was found.

She was charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision in connection with O’Keefe’s death

In court in February 2022, Read’s lawyer David Yannetti said: “I don’t see any criminal intent that would justify manslaughter in that affidavit. There’s a reason for that -- there was no criminal intent. This was not some random stranger. This was my client’s boyfriend, somebody whom she loved.”

In spring 2023, Read’s defense team announced court filings that they argued point the finger at people who were inside the Canton home.

The trial for Read is set for March 12, 2024.

Officer O’Keefe is widely remembered for adopting and raising his niece and nephew after his sister died of cancer and her husband passed away shortly after.

Defense says Kearney has a 1st amendment right to report and he can alert law enforcement when he’s conducting public events related to Karen Read case. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) October 11, 2023

Defense says Kearney has a 1st amendment right to report and he can alert law enforcement when he’s conducting public events related to Karen Read case. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) October 11, 2023

Aidan Kearney’s lawyer says he has 2 children and no criminal record and should be released on personal recognizance. Defense also asking Judge to allow him to continue covering the Karen Read case — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) October 11, 2023

Special Prosecutor says Kearney had a police dispatcher look up 3 license plates of people connected to the Karen Read case and the wife of the MSP trooper investigating it. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) October 11, 2023

The Special Prosecutor claims that Aidan Kearney has raised as much as 5 million dollars for the defense of Karen Read. Kearney shook his head when that number said. Not sure where that dollar amount came from. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) October 11, 2023

The Special Prosecutor is asking the Judge to essentially bar Aidan Kearney from reporting on the Karen Read murder case. Asked that he not mention witnesses names in his blog — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) October 11, 2023

Aidan Kearney, AKA “Turtleboy” faces 9 charges. Someone listening in on his arraignment on Zoom just said “bullshit charges” when the special prosecutor was speaking. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) October 11, 2023

Aidan Kearney, aka Turtleboy is being arraigned on numerous counts of witness intimidation and 1 count of conspiracy.

prosecution asked for 1k cash bail and GPS monitoring — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) October 11, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group