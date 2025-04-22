Tulip Mania returns to Elm Bank in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Tulip Mania has returned to Elm Bank in Wednesday.

The Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s (MHS) third annual Tulip Mania will officially open on Wednesday, April 23, at the Garden at Elm Bank.

Starting Wednesday, guests can experience over 75,000 blooming tulips on display and available for pick-your-own.

Tulip Mania is one of the closest tulip fields to Boston. The large-scale floral displays in two garden areas are accompanied by other spring flowers blooming throughout the 36-acre Garden at Elm Bank.

Admission to Tulip Mania is $5 for MHS members, $19 for Adults, and $10 for Kids. All children 2 and under are free.

All paid tickets include 5 tulip stems, either pick your own while supplies are available or precut stems.

For tickets and more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

