Tugboat partially capsizing while docked leads to emergency response in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A tugboat that partially capsized while docked prompted a large emergency response from numerous first responders and authorities, the Fall River Police Department announced.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon just south of the Brightman Street Bridge, when the Fall River Harbormaster and several other agencies responded to assess the scene. There, they saw that multiple lines holding the boat had snapped/begun to snap due to shifting weight on the vessel.

“Crews had to work quickly, while maintaining safety, to secure new lines and prevent the tug from fully capsizing, sinking, or drifting into the channel where it could pose a significant hazard to navigation,” Police wrote on their Facebook page.

According to police, the fishing vessel had been drained of fuel before it tipped, but out of caution, crews had implemented “protective containment measures” to minimize any leaks or contamination.

Crews remain on scene pending the arrival of special equipment to stabilize the tugboat. Once there, " a more permanent recovery operation will begin," police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

