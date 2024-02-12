Weather Alert: Nor’easter or no-easter?

Now that the storm is developing in the south, we are getting a better idea of the track of the nor’easter. Keep in mind, that it’s still a major storm or nor’easter. The question will be who gets hit?

SNOW: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for eastern MA all the way to Nantucket. The storm is trending south, though, so areas in northern Worcester County, northwest Middlesex County, southeast NH, and western MA have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory with less snow expected. It now is more likely that the heaviest snow and highest totals will be in southeast MA to Rhode Island and Connecticut.

WIND: A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Cape and Islands through Tuesday evening for gusts up to 60 mph. That’s where we have the greatest risk for scattered power outages. The rest of MA will see gusts of 30-40 mph, strongest along the coast.

COAST: A Coastal Flood Warning will be in effect from noon - 5 PM from Boston to Nantucket. We’re looking at moderate coastal flooding and moderate beach erosion. Minor coastal flooding is expected along the North Shore and Sea Coast.

WEDNESDAY CHILL

The storm will clear out in time for Valentine’s Day. It’s going to be cold and blustery, highs will likely stay at or below freezing!

