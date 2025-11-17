TSA workers at Logan Airport receive $10K bonuses after government shutdown

BOSTON — As travelers get excited for airports to get back to normal after the government shutdown, hundreds of TSA workers at Logan Airport were happy to receive bonus checks on Sunday from the Department of Homeland Security.

“I mean they work so hard, they have a very important job as far as safety goes, so it’s critical to make sure they, that they’re rewarded and incentivized no different than the air traffic controllers,” said Scott Plosker, traveling out of Logan Sunday.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem handed out $10,000 checks to TSA workers who didn’t miss a shift during the shutdown, thanking them in person for working more than a month without a paycheck to keep travelers safe at Logan Airport.

Americans can be proud of TSA workers across the country who continued to serve with excellence throughout the shutdown—like these patriots at Logan Airport in Massachusetts—who went to great lengths to protect our country, care for their fellow Americans, and keep our nation… pic.twitter.com/fwPqlUoWKQ — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) November 16, 2025

“On behalf of the union I want to congratulate all of them for receiving that and send a thank you to the secretary and DHS for giving us that recognition, I think that’s a great thing,” said Mike Gayzagian, AFGE Local 2617 president, the TSA union representative for New England.

Gayzagian says working without pay wasn’t easy for TSA agents, so while it’s nice for some of them to get these bonuses, he hopes even the agents who maybe missed a day or so get recognized too.

“It shouldn’t be necessary to hand out bonuses like this because these situations should really never happen, so hopefully we don’t see this happen again,” said Gayzagian.

The FAA also says it’s lifting its 3% reduction in flights at 40 major airports, including Logan Airport, starting at 6 AM Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group