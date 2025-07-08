TSA phasing out shoe removal policy at some U.S airports

BOSTON — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is testing a new policy that allows passengers to keep their shoes on at certain major airports.

The shoe removal policy was originally implemented in 2006 after a man successfully smuggled bombs onto an airplane by concealing them in his shoes, following the heightened security measures after 9/11.

Currently, only travelers with TSA PreCheck have the privilege of keeping their shoes on during security checks.

According to a report by the New York Times, TSA is experimenting with this new approach to expedite security lines and reduce bottlenecks caused by passengers struggling to put their shoes back on.

TSA has not officially commented on the new policy, leaving uncertainty about whether it will be implemented nationwide or which specific airports are participating in the tests.

However, the initiative aims to streamline the security process and improve passenger experience. If a passenger is flagged during the security screening, they may still be required to remove their shoes, ensuring that safety protocols remain intact while offering convenience to the general population.

The TSA’s new policy is still in its testing phase.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

