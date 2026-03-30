TSA agents set to finally get their paychecks even as partial government shutdown continues

BOSTON — Travelers at airports across the country are hopeful that security lines will start getting shorter as TSA Agents are set to be paid again starting Monday, even as the partial government shutdown continues.

Throughout the partial government shutdown, lines at Terminal A at Boston’s Logan International Airport never really seemed to be impacted— and that was the case again Monday morning.

TSA agents could start receiving back pay as early as today after President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week. But with TSA agents working without pay for over a month, many quit.

Since the partial shutdown began on Feb. 14, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson says more than 500 TSA agents have left, and thousands have called out. That caused long lines and delays at airports across the country. And those lines could remain depending on how quickly agents get paid—and how many decide to come back.

“I think it’s deserving,” said Megan Higgins, who was traveling through Logan. “Most people don’t want to come to work if they’re not getting paid. I had a lot of anxiety getting ready for this flight, knowing that the wait lines could be hours upon hours.”

“People are always stressed traveling and having to not know how early to get to the airport is troublesome, so they’re working hard, and I appreciate it, and I tell everyone about them,” said Martin Morrill, who said Logan was the best airport he’s been to throughout the partial government shutdown.

It’s unclear how long DHS will be able to pay TSA workers if Congress doesn’t fully fund the agency for the rest of the fiscal year.

We have reached out to the local TSA union to find out how quickly these workers will be getting a paycheck. Even though lines might not be long at Logan, they could long for your return flight—-so always give yourself extra time if you’re traveling.

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