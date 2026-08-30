‘Trying to save the life of his girlfriend’: Young man dies after fall at Forest Hills MBTA Station

BOSTON — A 19-year-old has died after a tragic accident at Forest Hills Station Saturday afternoon.

According to MBTA Transit Police, two 19-year-olds appeared to be together and were carrying flags representing Caribbean countries when the woman lost her balance on the platform and the male tried to help her.

“The male proceeded to assist her as the woman realigned back on her feet but fell backwards into the empty right of way. The male was who attempting to assist her also fell into the right of way and landed on the electrified third rail. The male was pronounced deceased, and the female was transported to the hospital for treatment,” a spokesperson said.

The father of the young man, Frankey Wright, tells Boston 25 his son, Frankey Wright Jr., was headed to the Caribbean Festival with his girlfriend.

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Frankey Wright called his son his “mini me.”

Wright said his son was trying to save his girlfriend and had never ridden the train before. It was also going to be his first time attending the Caribbean Festival.

“My son was a noble young man, and he lost his life trying to save the life of his girlfriend,” he said.

Wright said his son loved his family and had an entourage of siblings who loved him dearly.

“This appears to be a horrific tragedy and on behalf of the Transit Police Department and the entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to the decedent’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the woman is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Transit police have said foul play is not suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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