Transit Police investigate deadly incident at Forest Hills Station

BOSTON — MBTA Transit Police are investigating what they say appears to be a deadly accident at Forest Hills Station Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for transit police, at around 1:09 p.m., two parties who were traveling together, both 19, were carrying flags representing countries of the Caribbean.

The female was allegedly unsteady on her feet and lost her balance near the yellow warning strip. The male proceeded to assist her as the woman realigned back on her feet but fell backwards into the empty right of way.

The male was who attempting to assist her also fell into the right of way and landed on the electrified third rail. The male was pronounced deceased, and the female was transported to the hospital for treatment.

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MBTA Transit Police say foul play is not suspected.

“This appears to be a horrific tragedy and on behalf of the Transit Police Department and the entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to the decedent’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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