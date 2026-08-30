Man killed after car falls on top of him in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A 37-year-old Lynn man died after a vehicle he was working on fell on top of him, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. The man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lynn Police, emergency medical services and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office responded.

The death is being investigated as an accident, and no foul play is suspected.

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