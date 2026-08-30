Local

Death investigation underway after man dies from shooting in Roxbury

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
Death investigation underway after man dies from shooting in Roxbury
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A man has passed away from his injuries after a shooting in Roxbury Saturday night, Boston police announced.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 PM when officers were dispatched to 306 Warren Street after receiving a radio call for a person shot.

Once there, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man later passed away from his injuries.

The Boston Homicide Unit is now investigating the incident and asks that anyone with any information contact detectives at 617-343-4470.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read