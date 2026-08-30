Death investigation underway after man dies from shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON — A man has passed away from his injuries after a shooting in Roxbury Saturday night, Boston police announced.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 PM when officers were dispatched to 306 Warren Street after receiving a radio call for a person shot.

Once there, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man later passed away from his injuries.

The Boston Homicide Unit is now investigating the incident and asks that anyone with any information contact detectives at 617-343-4470.

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