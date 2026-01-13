WALPOLE, Mass. — Crews worked to free a truck after it struck a bridge in Walpole, Monday.

The crash happened shortly before 3p.m. on West Street under the bridge near Clear Pond Drive, according to police.

In a photo posted on social media by the Walpole Police Department, the box truck can be seen wedged under the railroad bridge.

Truck strikes bridge in Walpole Photo Credit: Walpole Police Department

Keolis was called in to inspect the bridge. Officials warned that the crash may have caused delays on the Franklin Line as a result of reduced speeds.

Crews were able to remove the box truck shortly before 4 p.m., according to police.

