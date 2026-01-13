Truck strikes bridge in Walpole

WALPOLE, Mass. — Crews worked to free a truck after it struck a bridge in Walpole, Monday.
The crash happened shortly before 3p.m. on West Street under the bridge near Clear Pond Drive, according to police.
In a photo posted on social media by the Walpole Police Department, the box truck can be seen wedged under the railroad bridge.
Keolis was called in to inspect the bridge. Officials warned that the crash may have caused delays on the Franklin Line as a result of reduced speeds.
Crews were able to remove the box truck shortly before 4 p.m., according to police.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group