Mass. photographer stabbed in ‘unprovoked attack’ while taking pictures at Maine wedding

RAYMOND, Maine — A Massachusetts photographer was stabbed in an “unprovoked attack” while taking pictures at a wedding reception in Maine over the weekend, law enforcement officials said.

Deputies responding to a report of stabbing at the Kingsley Camp Ground at 51 Coughlan Cove Road in Raymond just after 7 p.m. on May 23 found 26-year-old Donald Halsing suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The Telegram & Gazette identified Halsing as a resident of Mendon. A GoFundMe established by Halsing’s fiancée said he underwent emergency surgery at Maine Medical Center for two lacerations, including one to his liver.

Andrew Manderson, 26, was identified as the suspect in the attack by witnesses at the scene and was quickly taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office. He is charged with elevated aggravated assault.

The GoFundMe indicated that Halsing and his fiancée routinely travel to the Portland, Maine, area “to do what they love most: photograph a wedding.”

“Those who know Donald know he would never hurt a fly,” the fundraiser for medical expenses stated. “He is expected to have a long road to recovery. He is looking forward to putting this nightmare behind him.”

Manderson was being held at the Cumberland County Jail pending arraignment.

The incident remains under investigation.

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