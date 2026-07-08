Sail Boston launches Fleet Tracker to follow ships in real time

BOSTON — Sail Boston 2026 announced its official interactive Fleet Tracker, supported by Aqua Map technology.

Users are able to follow Tall Ships as they make their way into the Boston Harbor.

The tracker is equipped with real-time vessel locations, route information and details about individual ships.

To access the Fleet Tracker, visit the Sail Boston Website.

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