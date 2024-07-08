Trooper Michael Proctor, lead investigator in Karen Read case, suspended without pay

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police board recommended that Trooper Michael Proctor, the disgraced lead investigator in the Karen Read murder case, be suspended without pay amid an ongoing internal affairs investigation into his behavior following the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

Interim Massachusetts State Police Col. John Mawn accepted the three-person board’s recommendation following a duty status hearing in Framingham, making Proctor’s suspension effective immediately.

Mawn relieved Proctor of his duty after Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial in the two-month-long murder trial due to a deadlocked jury. Proctor was then transferred out of the Norfolk District Attorney’s State Police Detective Unit.

Proctor came under fire for a series of disparaging texts about Read that he sent to friends, family, and supervisors, which he read aloud in court during her trial.

Proctor admitted on the stand that the texts were “unprofessional” and he apologized multiple times, telling the jury his texts did not impact his investigation into the death of John O’Keefe, Read’s Boston police officer boyfriend.

In those texts, Proctor commented on Read’s physical appearance, used vulgar language, suggested he had made up his mind based on evidence as to Read’s guilt, and said he wished Read would kill herself.

State police noted that the department may pursue charges against Proctor pending the outcome of the internal affairs investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group