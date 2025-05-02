Have you seen her? Bridgewater Police ask public for help in finding missing juvenile

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing juvenile out of Bridgewater.

Elllsbeth Nickerson is reported missing from the area of South and Green streets in Bridgewater, police said in a social media post on Thursday night.

Missing Juvenile (Ellsbeth Nickerson) from the area of Green/South Streets. Juvenile last seen, at approx. 4PM. Last seen wearing Navy T-shirt, dark leggings, and Columbia Hiking boots with pink laces. Juvenile should be carrying two cream colored stuffed dogs. Call PD if seen. pic.twitter.com/eusudMPGWy — Bridgewater Police (Massachusetts) (@BwtrPolice) May 2, 2025

Elllsbeth was last seen at approximately 4 p.m., police said.

She was last seen wearing a navy T-shirt, dark leggings, and Columbia Hiking boots with pink laces.

Elllsbeth “should be carrying two cream colored stuffed dogs,” police said.

Anyone who has seen Elllsbeth Nickerson or knows her whereabouts is urged to call Bridgewater Police at 508-697-6118 ext O.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

