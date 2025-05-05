Authorities identify victim killed after train collides with pickup truck in Cohasset

COHASSET, Mass. — Authorities have identified the Cohasset man who was killed after his pickup truck collided with a commuter rail train.

The Norfolk County D.A. has announced the victime as 78-year-old John F. Canney.

Cohasset police say the incident occurred on the Greenbush line in the area of 15 Beachwood Street around 11:20 a.m., when reports came in of an MBTA commuter rail colliding with a motor vehicle.

Canney was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the MBTA Transit Police, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey, and Cohasset Police.

