The REAL ID deadline is tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know

BOSTON — Starting Wednesday, you’ll need a REAL ID or passport to fly domestically, and at this point, getting an appointment at the RMV isn’t easy.

James Bocock just got his REAL ID at the RMV in Braintree on the last day before the deadline.

“It was pretty difficult, I tried several days in a row and often I think they would go live at 9 a.m. and five or ten minutes after they were just booking as I was trying to accept for here, it would say it’s no longer filled,” said Bocock.

He says his wife had to drive well over an hour away to an RMV with a free appointment to get that REAL ID.

They’re in a rush, since they’re traveling to Disney in a few weeks.

“My wife and I, we have a little girl, and we want everything to be as wrinkle-free as we possibly can,” said Bocock.

The Department of Homeland Security says if you don’t have a REAL ID yet, you’ll still be able to fly, for now.

“What will happen tomorrow is folks will come through the line and they will issue their ID and show it, if it’s not compliant, they may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step but people will be allowed to fly,” said Kristi Noem, Homeland Security Secretary.

Secretary Noem says they’re not expecting too many delays since more than 80 percent of travelers already have ID’s that are compliant with the new requirement, whether that’s a REAL ID or passport.

“We’re going to try to do this with as little interruption to operations as possible,” said Dan Velez, TSA New England spokesperson.

The TSA says if you don’t have a REAL ID yet, you’ll need to be pulled aside to go through extra screening.

“If you don’t have a REAL ID or a REAL ID compliant ID, we do suggest you get to the airport quite a bit earlier than you normally do,” said Velez.

You’ll also need a REAL ID to enter any federal buildings starting Wednesday.

