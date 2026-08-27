Crews respond to Mass. General Hospital to treat patient for chemical exposure

BOSTON — Crews responded to treat a patient at Massachusetts General Hospital after a reported chemical exposure on Wednesday evening.
Boston police say their hazmat team was requested for assistance at 55 Fruit Street just before 9 p.m.
Mass. General Hospital said in a statement that Boston Fire Department’s Hazmat team is treating a patient for exposure to a chemical substance.
MGH remains open to operations, a spokesperson said in a statement.
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