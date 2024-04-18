Trio of suspects wanted in armed robberies in 2 South Shore communities, police say

NORWELL, Mass — Police officers are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed a 7/11 at gunpoint in Norwell early Wednesday morning and may have robbed another convenience store on the South Shore.

Norwell police say three men entered the 7/11 store on Washington Street just after 4:00 a.m. and demanded cash while displaying two handguns.

The three males are described as Hispanic, possibly Brazilian and around 5′8″ to 5′10″ in height, according to Norwell police.

The three suspects were last seen traveling in a black sedan towards Hingham.

Quincy police say three armed men robbed a 7-Eleven on Franklin Street at 4:38 a.m., just a half hour after the Norwell robbery.

“It’s a terrible thing that could happen you know people try to work overnight make a living or whatever and then this happens, it’s really scary,” said Jay Patel, who’s looking over the 7-Eleven in Norwell while the owner is out of town.

Police say the suspects may have been speaking Spanish and two of them were wearing shorts.

Anyone with knowledge of either incident is asked to contact Norwell or Quincy Police.

