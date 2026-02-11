Trial underway for ex-Worcester city councilor accused of interfering in immigration arrest

WORCESTER, Mass. — The trial continues on Wednesday for former Worcester City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj, who is facing charges in connection with an immigration-related arrest last spring.

Haxhiaj was arrested in May after police say she interfered with the detention of a Brazilian mother during an encounter that quickly became chaotic, according to prosecutors.

Authorities charged the former District 5 councilor with assault and battery on a police officer, alleging she obstructed officers as they attempted to take the woman into custody.

Haxhiaj has denied the accusations, arguing she was doing what she called the “humane thing” during the encounter.

“I am resolute and unapologetic in maintaining my innocence,” Haxhiaj said after she first faced a judge in July.

The first day of trial was Tuesday.

