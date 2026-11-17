WALPOLE, Mass. — A string of technology failures over the past few days is raising new questions about just how reliant we’ve become on the systems we use every day.

First, Microsoft Outlook experienced an outage, followed by disruptions affecting banks like Chase and Wells Fargo. Even air travel was impacted by a nationwide ground stop.

Cybersecurity expert David Choffness says the outages raise an important question about our dependence on technology.

“Should we be putting all of our eggs in so few baskets and if we want to diversify how do we even do that?” Choffness told Boston 25 News.

Choffness said it’s important to understand that technology failures don’t necessarily mean a cyberattack has occurred.

“When some of these systems go down and then they have to fail over to another system. When there’s multiple failures that happen all together the system isn’t designed for that much tolerance, add into that a software bug and then everything goes haywire and not only does it go haywire it takes a really long time to recover from,” said Choffness.

Choffness says the recent outages serve as a reminder that even widely used technology systems are not foolproof.

“As far as we know these are all companies that just made some mistakes…what if these were actually intentional cyber-attacks? So what we’re seeing are problematic weak points in our infrastructure,” said Choffness.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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