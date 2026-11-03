Trial date set for East Bridgewater man accused of killing ex-wife, setting home on fire

A trial date has been set for the East Bridgewater man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2021.

Brendon Owen was charged with murdering 49-year-old Shirley Owen.

Prosecutors said Owen broke into her home on Grace Lane in Franklin on Dec. 17, 2021. He then allegedly attacked her mother before fatally attacking Shirley.

Officials said Shirley Owen had a long-standing restraining order against Brendon for seven years, but that the two were in court several times over alleged violations.

Brendon then set the home on fire, according to police.

Authorities said their two children were in school at the time.

The judge has demanded that Brendon appear in court for his next hearing on Nov. 16.

The trial is set to start in June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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