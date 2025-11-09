TreVeyon Henderson, Drake Maye lead the Patriots to a 28-23 victory over the Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY (AP) — TreVeyon Henderson had touchdown runs of 69 and 55 yards, Drake Maye threw two TD passes, and the New England Patriots beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-23 on Sunday for their seventh straight win.

After Maye threw an interception in the end zone, the Patriots (8-2) made a big stop on fourth-and-3 at their own 27. Henderson then sealed the win with his 69-yard TD run.

The rookie finished with a career-high 147 yards rushing on 14 carries.

The Buccaneers (6-3) were the first team in NFL history to have each of their first four wins of the season come on a game-winning score in the final minute of regulation. They had a chance to do it again when Tykee Smith intercepted Maye’s pass from the 2 in the end zone with 5:17 left.

But on fourth down Baker Mayfield was swarmed by the defense and flipped a pass to Rachaad White that fell short of the first down just outside the red zone.

Mayfield threw his second TD pass of the game to Tez Johnson in the final minute, but New England recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Patriots first-year coach Mike Vrabel has led an impressive turnaround, guiding a team that was 4-13 last season to first place in the AFC East.

Henderson ran 55 yards up the middle on the second play of the second half to extend New England’s lead to 21-10.

Mayfield scrambled out of pressure and hit Johnson for a 10-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 21-16 in the third quarter. Tampa Bay tried a version of the “Philly Special” on the 2-point conversion, but the Patriots were ready for it and Emeka Egbuka was stopped on a run.

The Patriots took a 14-10 lead on Maye’s 1-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs on the final play of the first half. After the Buccaneers stuffed three straight runs from the 1, Maye tossed a perfect pass to Diggs in the corner of the end zone. Diggs made an excellent catch over Antoine Winfield Jr. and kept both feet in.

Maye hit Kyle Williams on a 72-yard catch-and-run touchdown to tie it at 7 on the final play of the first quarter. It was New England’s longest play this season.

Mayfield connected with Egbuka on a 21-yard TD pass to give the Buccaneers a 7-0 lead on the opening drive.

Chase McLaughlin’s 36-yard field goal extended the lead to 10-7.

Chunk plays

The Patriots had three TDs of 50-plus yards and Maye threw a 54-yard pass to Mack Hollins to the Bucs 8 on third-and-14 in the fourth quarter.

Brady Bowl

This was the first matchup between the teams since Tom Brady retired. There were more No. 12 Patriots jerseys in the stands than No. 12 Bucs jerseys. Brady led New England to six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons with the team and won one with the Buccaneers in three seasons in Tampa Bay.

Injuries

Patriots: DT Christian Barmore (back) was hurt in the fourth quarter. ... RB Terrell Jennings (knee) didn’t return in the second half. ... WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (toe), LB Christian Elliss (hip) didn’t play.

Buccaneers: LG Ben Bredeson left the game with a hamstring injury in the first quarter. ... RB Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder), WR Chris Godwin (fibula), WR Mike Evans (clavicle), OLB Haason Reddick (knee, ankle) were out.

Up Next

Patriots: Host the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Buccaneers: Visit the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

