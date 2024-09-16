Tree House Brewing launches new beer-to-go location in Mass. with retail store, drive-thru

BOSTON — World-renowned Tree House Brewing Company continues to expand its craft beer footprint in the northeast with a new location inside a bustling Massachusetts destination.

For the first time in the company’s 13-year history, Tree House beer will be available for pickup in Boston in the heart of Back Bay at the Prudential Center.

Treehouse beer (Tree House Brewing Company)

Tree House, founded in Monson in 2011, opened with limited hours and started selling beer and other beverages to go at the Prudential Center over the weekend.

The company says it plans to ramp up to seven days a week with business hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the coming weeks.

The brewery’s new spot offers a storefront for walk-ins located on the retail level of Prudential Center between Shake Shack and USPS. For those who order ahead, there is a drive-through pick-up area in the orange-level free loop garage via the 125 Huntington Avenue entrance before Pressed Café.

In celebration of the launch, Tree House is also rolling out an exclusive beer for Prudential Center called, “Hello Boston,” an India Pale Ale that pays homage to the “unofficial capital of New England” and ties the brand’s history.

Treehouse beer (Tree House Brewing Company)

Tree House held successful pop-up events on Thursdays over the summer in the South Garden of the Prudential Center and those have been expanded through September. The beer garden features live entertainment and a rotating selection of premium beers and non-alcoholic seltzers.

In addition to its flagship, 60-barrel brewery, coffee roastery, and distillery in Charlton, Tree House operates other locations in Tewksbury, Sandwich, Monson, Deerfield, and the Connecticut town of Woodstock. Another location in Saratoga Springs, New York, is currently under construction.

Tree House products cannot be purchased anywhere other than the locations owned and operated by the brewing company.

For more information on Tree House’s new Boston location, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group