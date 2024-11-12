BOSTON — Tree House Brewing Company is planning a major expansion.

The world-renowned craft brewery wants to build a new, two-story location spanning 35,000 square feet inside Boston’s bustling Prudential Center, according to a filing with the Boston Licensing Board.

If given the green light, Tree House’s new location would include a brewing and distilling infrastructure, a taproom, an outdoor patio, and a retail shop.

Products sold by Tree House, found in Monson in 2011, cannot be purchased anywhere other than the locations owned and operated by the brewing company.

Tree House operates other locations in Tewksbury, Sandwich, Monson, Deerfield, and the Connecticut town of Woodstock. Another location in Saratoga Springs, New York, is currently under construction.

Tree House started selling beer and other beverages to go at the Prudential Center earlier this fall.

