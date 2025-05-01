Mass. man facing charges after girl filmed while nude in Target dressing room, police say

SWANSEA, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing criminal charges after police say he filmed a teenage girl as she changed in the dressing room of a Target store earlier this week.

John Michael Williams, 25, of Swansea, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Fall River District Court on charges of photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child, possession of child pornography, and disorderly conduct, according to the Swansea Police Department.

Officers were called to the Target at 579 Grand Army of the Republic Highway in Swansea around 8 p.m. on Monday after they received a report that a 17-year-old girl was filmed in the dressing room, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Williams, allegedly used his cellphone to take video of the nude victim in the store’s fitting room.

Williams was arrested Wednesday night at a home in Swansea after police shared his surveillance image on social media. His cellphone was seized as evidence.

“This kind of invasive and disturbing behavior has no place in our community,” Swansea Police Chief Mark Foley said. “We take incidents like this very seriously and will always work to protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

