Red Sox legend endorses Boston Mayor Wu for reelection

BOSTON — A beloved Red Sox icon has endorsed Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in her bid for reelection.

Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz on Thursday announced his endorsement for Wu, citing her inclusive leadership and unwavering commitment to the people of Boston.

"Boston has always been special to me, and I care deeply about its future. I’ve gotten to know Mayor Wu and I’m impressed by her dedication to bringing people together across our neighborhoods,“ Ortzin said in a statement. ”What makes Boston great is how we support each other as one community. I believe in leadership that listens to all voices and works for everyone in the city. That’s why I’m proud to support Mayor Wu because Boston deserves someone who shows up for all of us.”

Wu said that Ortiz’s endorsement “means the world” to her.

Kansas City Royals v Boston Red Sox BOSTON, MA - APRIL 20: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox speaks during a pre-game ceremony in honor of the bombings of Marathon Monday before a game at Fenway Park on April 20, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) (Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

“To have the support of Red Sox legend David Ortiz means the world to me, not just as a fan, but as someone who believes deeply in the spirit of Boston,” Wu said in a statement. “Big Papi has always represented the heart of our community, and I’m honored by his endorsement. This is our city—and together, we’ll keep making Boston a home for everyone.”

Ortiz and Wu are slated to hold an endorsement ceremony at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

Wu is being challenged by fellow Democrat Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, in the November election.

Kraft launched his campaign for mayor on Feb. 4.

A new Saint Anselm College poll shows that Wu holds a 53% to 21% lead over Kraft in her bid for reelection.

View the survey of Boston voters below:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group