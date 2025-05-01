Police ‘very concerned’ amid massive search for missing 18-year-old in Westboro

WESTBORO, Mass. — A land and air search is underway for a missing 18-year-old man in Westboro on Thursday.

The Westboro Police Department announced that multiple law enforcement agencies are scouring the area of Smith Parkway and Otis Street in an effort to locate Geovanny Isales.

Isales was last seen leaving the YMCA in town on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Westboro missing person search Westboro Police Department (Westboro Police Department)

“We are very concerned for his mental health and well-being,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Massachusetts State Police K9, drone, and helicopter teams are assisting local law enforcement with the search.

Anyone with information on Isales’ whereabouts is urged to contact Westboro police.

“Help us bring Geovanny home safely,” police wrote in the post.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The Westborough Police Department is currently searching for Geovanny Isales, 18, of Westborough. We are very concerned... Posted by Westborough Police Department on Thursday, May 1, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group