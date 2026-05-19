A tree toppled onto a home in Southbridge on Monday.

The two people inside got checked but didn’t go to the hospital.

Video from Highfield Drive captured the damage the large tree caused.

Tree falls on Southbridge home, damaging roof and walls

Part of it hit the home, damaging part of the roof, some walls and gutters.

A fence was also damaged.

The home can’t be lived in until repairs are made and an electrician inspects it.

Tree falls on Southbridge home, damaging roof and walls

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