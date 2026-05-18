School bus involved in crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Police are investigating a school bus crash in Plymouth.

Video sent into our newsroom from a viewer showed another truck involved in the crash flipped on its side.

Plymouth Public Schools told Boston 25 News that no children were on board at the time of the crash.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries, Plymouth police say.

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