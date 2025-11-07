Traveling by air? Precautions to take to avoid headaches amid FAA flight cuts

BOSTON — Travelers flying out of Logan Airport are starting to feel the effects of the ongoing government shutdown.

Airlines began complying with the FAA-mandated 10% reduction in flights in Boston and across the country early Friday morning.

Experts are urging passengers to take extra precautions in the face of expected disruptions:

Book directly with airlines instead of third-party sites for easier changes.

instead of third-party sites for easier changes. Avoid layovers to reduce the risk of getting stranded.

to reduce the risk of getting stranded. Consider backup plans , especially if flying out of smaller airports.

, especially if flying out of smaller airports. Use airline apps to stay updated on gate changes and delays.

Clint Henderson, with travel company The Point Guy, expects these cuts will likely impact flights to smaller, regional airports. He also said some airlines, like Delta, will be implementing the cuts slowly, starting at 4% and then gradually building to the required 10% reduction.

“Passengers don’t have a lot of rights, but it sounds to me like the airlines are going to be very, very flexible because this is basically a mess right now,” Henderson told Boston 25 News.

Major carriers like American, Delta, Southwest, United, and Frontier are offering temporary waivers and allowing travelers to change flights without fees.

With uncertainty ahead, flexibility and preparation are key for anyone flying in or out of Boston and other cities.

“It may not be a bad idea to delay travel if it’s non-essential, or if you’re in a smaller city, perhaps to drive to one of the larger hubs if it’s close by, and also consider buying a backup ticket,” Aviation expert Chris Sloan said.

