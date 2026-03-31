EAST BOSTON — State police confirmed to Boston 25 Monday that they’ve responded to two similar incidents of stolen vehicles this month stemming from Logan Airport’s central parking.

Brendon Byrnes, a Boxborough father, said his car was stolen during his trip to St. Lucia in late March.

He told Boston 25 he parked and flew out with his wife and three children from Logan Airport on March 20th. When they returned, he said, his car was missing from his spot in the garage.

“I knew something was wrong,” he said.

Boxborough man’s car stolen from Logan Airport central parking

Byrnes snapped a photo of his parking spot before taking off on March 20th. He said he was certain his car had been taken from the spot.

“With the low ceiling in that place, it would be very difficult to tow,” he said. “It was pretty obvious to me it was stolen.”

According to Byrnes, the parking office had no record of the car being towed. He said security drove his family around central parking to search for the truck — but it was nowhere to be found.

He added, “It’s past midnight. I have my wife and three young kids, and we had to go to the state police and make a report.”

Byrnes said he’s been in contact with state police. He claimed a detective combed through surveillance inside central parking and found his car being driven out roughly 36 hours after it was parked.

“They went through the gates by following another car, and just went right underneath the gate,” Byrnes added. “I never thought it’d be possible. They have gates, they should have security.”

State police confirmed that they’re actively investigating the incident.

A spokesperson also said a similar incident occurred earlier this month.

They wrote:

“On March 7, State Police Logan patrols were notified of a male party reporting his truck was stolen from the Central Parking Garage sometime between March 4th and March 7th. The male stated his truck was equipped with a GPS tracker and dash camera and that he tracked the truck’s location via an iPad that was left inside it. The vehicle was later located by police in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. It was subsequently towed back to their police station until the owner could make arrangements to retrieve it. F Troop Detectives will be conducting a follow-up investigation.”

Byrnes finished, “I did everything right, and, I’m not sure, because of some failure in the system, that’s how a car can get out and no one notice it. I’m at a loss.”

State police could not yet say if this was considered a growing trend.

Boston 25 reached out to MassPort for a statement on the incident. They directed us to state police.

Boxborough man’s car stolen from Logan Airport central parking

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