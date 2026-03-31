Authorities identify skier killed in fall on mountain at New England resort

WARREN, Vt. — Authorities have identified a skier who was killed in a fall on a mountain at a popular New England resort over the weekend.

Troopers responding to Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont, just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday learned that a skier had died following a fall on Stein’s Run at Lincoln Peak, according to Vermont State Police.

In an update on Tuesday, state police identified the skier as Cory Hartman, 43, of Hampton, New Hampshire.

Investigators say Hartman fell and slid into a wooded area off the trail. He was found unresponsive by ski patrol members, who brought him to the base of the mountain.

Hartman was pronounced dead from his injuries after being evaluated by Mad River Valley Ambulance crews.

State police noted that Hartman’s death does not appear suspicious.

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