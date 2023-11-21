Travel experts offer tips ahead of busy holiday weekend at the airport

BOSTON — As holiday travel ramps up and a storm rolls in, cancellations and delays could stack up at Logan Airport ahead of Thanksgiving.

Kate Donoghue of Cruise Planners urges Thanksgiving travelers to get to the airport early and pack their patience.

“Our airports have been a little busy, to say the least, even on a good day,” Donoghue said. “And with the holiday coming up and the expected storms rolling in, I would expect people to really experience some delays, unfortunately.”

If an airline cancels your flight for any reason, you are entitled to a full refund if you choose not to reschedule, according to the Department of Transportation.

But if you are looking for a backup flight, Clint Henderson, managing editor of The Points Guy, urges passengers to move fast to snag what remaining seats are available.

“If you’re at the airport and your flight gets canceled, you want to be one of the first people to get to customer service,” Henderson said. “So, call a customer service phone number, run to the rebooking desk, but also follow the airline on social media so you can direct message them on social media. And have the airline app installed on your phone, because sometimes you can rebook yourself without having to wait in line. You want to use every tool in the toolbox in the event of a cancellation or long delay.”

Henderson urges those who want to avoid a potential holiday travel mess altogether to try moving their flights right away.

“If you’re scheduled when it’s going to be at its peak, see if your airline will let you change to an earlier or even a later flight,” Henderson said. “Sometimes the airlines are more willing to accommodate these days, so they don’t have to deal with the mess once things go sideways.”

Donoghue adds a little kindness can go a long way when trying to rebook, especially at a time of challenging airport and airline staff staffing shortages.

“It’s extremely stressful and when you’re in the moment. It is very challenging to stay patient,” Donoghue said. “However, you do have to keep in mind that these airline representatives, they are dealing with not just you but an entire flight of upset individuals, and they’ve been dealing with this every single day.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group