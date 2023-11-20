Rain, wind pose potential impact on Thanksgiving week travel

BOSTON — Thanksgiving travel trouble is brewing with a storm system that could bring wet and windy conditions during the busiest time for air travel.

It’s expected to dump heavy, steady rainfall in the Boston area on Wednesday morning.

The forecast presents the potential for some delays depending on how the storm develops over the next 48 hours.

Massport officials expect more than one million people will come through Logan Airport during the Thanksgiving travel period.

They’re encouraging passengers to give themselves extra time to get to the airport and make it through security.

“I’m very thankful I’m traveling now, and I’m gunna be in a nice, warm toasty house when everyone else is stuck in this weather,” said Lori Hartley, who departed from Logan on Sunday night.

The weather is moving in as the Transportation Security Administration is predicting the busiest ever holiday travel season at airport checkpoints.

The TSA expects some 30 million air travelers during the Thanksgiving travel period, which runs from Friday, November 17, through Tuesday, November, 28.

