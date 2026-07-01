Trash truck rolls over on Mid-Cape Highway in Bourne

BOURNE, Mass. — A rollover crash involving a trash truck is causing significant traffic delays on the eastbound side of the Mid-Cape Highway in Bourne.

According to officials, the crash happened just before Exit 55, the Market Basket exit.

The trash truck, which is not a municipal vehicle, rolled over, and there are no significant injuries to report.

The crash has reduced traffic to a single eastbound lane while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to seek an alternate route if possible.

The rollover remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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