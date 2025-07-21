Trash strike drags into week three as court order hearing looms

PEABODY, Mass. — Picket lines are still active outside Republic Services centers on the north shore as the trash workers strike heads into a third week.

“Go home,” yelled strikers at incoming Republic Services trucks outside the Route 1 headquarters in Peabody.

The trash workers union is fighting for better benefits and pay.

Trash across Peabody sidewalks and other north shore cities and towns is piling up as services are running shorthanded.

Local leaders like Gloucester’s mayor Greg Verga are now taking legal action.

He and five other communities are asking for a court order for Republic Services to resume full trash services as outlined in their contracts.

The hearing initially set for Monday afternoon at Salem Superior Court was delayed to Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s been a domino effect,” Verga told Boston 25 Monday. “We’re trying to send a really strong message to Republic that they have a contractual obligation to pick up our trash.”

He added, “We can’t just wait for the strike to end.”

As of Monday evening, neither Republic Services nor the union had any update from the negotiating table.

In an email to Boston 25, a spokesperson for the city of Malden said Republic Services “are required to compensate any employees doing work under Malden’s contract with at least the current prevailing wage rate... The rate as of 07/01/25 is a minimum of $51.66.”

