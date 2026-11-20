BOSTON — MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help identifying persons of interest in an assault at Ashmont Station.

Police said the assault happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 25.

According to police, the victim was assaulted by unknown individuals without provocation.

Anyone who recognizes the persons of interest or has information is asked to contact the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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