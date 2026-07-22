Transit police seek help identifying man suspected of upskirting at South Station

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may have taken upskirting photos of women at South Station.

Police say the incident happened last Friday, July 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact transit police’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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