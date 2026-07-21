Massachusetts certifies 9 ballot questions ahead of November election. Here’s what voters will see

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters will see nine statewide ballot questions when they head to the polls for the state election later this year.

With the list of certified ballot questions now finalized, the Elections Division in the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office has assigned official question numbers that will appear on ballots statewide.

According to the Elections Division, the questions will appear in the following order:

Question 1: Expanding the Public Records Law

Expanding the Public Records Law Question 2: Collective Bargaining for CPCS Employees

Collective Bargaining for CPCS Employees Question 3: State Primary Elections

State Primary Elections Question 4: Election Day Registration

Election Day Registration Question 5: State Revenue Limit & Rebate

State Revenue Limit & Rebate Question 6: Natural Resource Conservation Fund

Natural Resource Conservation Fund Question 7: Single Family Homes

Single Family Homes Question 8: Prohibit Retail Sale of Adult Recreational Use Marijuana

Prohibit Retail Sale of Adult Recreational Use Marijuana Question 9: Firearms Regulation

State officials said the numbering was assigned under the direction of First Deputy Secretary Michelle Tassinari, who serves as director of the Elections Division.

Rather than assigning numbers at random, the questions were ordered to maximize the available ballot space. Officials said the length of each question’s summary was the primary factor in determining the order.

Election officials expect ballots in most Massachusetts communities to span two to three pages, depending on factors including the number of offices and candidates on the ballot, whether ballots must be printed in multiple languages, and whether local questions are added by individual cities and towns.

Election Day in Massachusetts is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

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