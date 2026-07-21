Needle-in-a-haystack find reunites Mass. couple with sentimental blanket lost in donation mix-up

DANVERS, Mass. — A North Shore couple is breathing a sigh of relief after a needle-in-a-haystack find reunited them with a missing blanket.

Grace Bish’s mother made the blanket, and her husband, Carter, used it when he proposed to her five years ago. Somehow, the blanket was inadvertently donated to the Savers thrift store in Danvers earlier this month.

Carter believes it was accidentally taken from his trunk while he was donating other items. Grace says her heart sank when she learned what happened.

“I wanted that blanket to be an heirloom for our future kids,” Grace told Boston 25. “So when we lost it, I cried a lot.”

The couple went to work, immediately contacting the Savers location and posting flyers of the blanket online and around the store, just in case it was spotted.

Seven days later, and with hope fading, Grace got a call.

“My phone was on the table, and Savers pops up, and I’m like - oh my gosh, they’re calling,” she said.

A worker on the other end told Grace and Carter the blanket had been found amid 10,000 pounds of clothing and other blankets at the Danvers location. They quickly went to pick it up, relieved to have it back.

Carter and Grace say the blanket still stays in the car, since it’s often used when they go to the beach. But Carter says he’ll be more careful in the future.

“Donations and picnic blankets will never, ever mix again,” he laughs.

Boston 25 reached out to Saver’s for comment and will update this story if they respond.

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