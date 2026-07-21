Doctors warn against growing ‘tan-maxxing’ trend as young people skip sunscreen

DEDHAM, Mass. — As millions of Americans spend time outdoors this summer, dermatologists are sounding the alarm about a growing social media trend known as “tan-maxxing,” which encourages people to maximize their sun exposure in pursuit of a darker tan.

Health experts say the trend is leading some young people to skip sunscreen and embrace tanning, both outdoors and in tanning beds, despite the well-documented risks associated with ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

“The younger generation doesn’t seem to be fearful or maybe even aware of the risks of tanning and long-term UV radiation,” said Dr. Joseph Dunaway, a dermatologist.

Doctors warn that repeated exposure to UV rays can significantly increase the risk of developing skin cancer.

“Repeated and long-term exposure to the sun and to ultraviolet radiation causes skin cancer,” Dunaway said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UV radiation comes from both natural sources, such as the sun, and artificial sources, including tanning beds. Health officials recommend limiting overexposure and taking precautions to protect skin when spending time outdoors.

Dermatologists encourage people to wear sunscreen regularly, seek shade when possible, and schedule routine skin checks with a dermatologist.

“Avoid tanning, wear your sunscreen, but also get established with a dermatologist,” Dunaway advised.

Experts say the dangers of excessive tanning go beyond health concerns. Long-term UV exposure can also accelerate the aging process, causing cosmetic damage that may not become apparent until years later.

“If you’re tanning in your 20s, you will pay for it in your 40s and 50s in the presence of fine wrinkles, deep wrinkles, sunspots, age spots, increased redness, or a leathery appearance of the skin,” Dunaway said.

For those seeking a sun-kissed look without the risks associated with UV exposure, dermatologists recommend self-tanning products as a safer alternative.

“Self-tanners are a safe and effective way of getting a tanned and bronze look,” Dunaway explained.

Doctors stress, however, that self-tanners do not provide protection from the sun. Even individuals using self-tanning products should continue applying sunscreen and taking steps to protect their skin from harmful UV rays.

With summer activities in full swing, health experts hope increased awareness about the dangers of excessive tanning will encourage young people to prioritize skin health while enjoying the season outdoors.

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