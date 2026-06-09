Train derailment in Framingham spurs traffic detours, MBTA Commuter Rail delays

Traffic is being rerouted and an MBTA Commuter Rail line is suffering delays after a train derailed in Framingham on Tuesday.

Framingham police say the cargo train came off the tracks at the Framingham MBTA station.

The traffic gates at Concord Street and Waverly Street are preventing traffic from passing while crews respond.

Several Worcester Line trains were delayed due to the derailment.

Worcester Line Train 554 (3:00 PM from Worcester) is stopped before Framingham and is 10-20 minutes behind schedule due to an earlier train with a mechanical issue. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) June 9, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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