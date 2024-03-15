‘Tragic’: Teen killed in daylight shooting attended high school in Fall River, superintendent says

FALL RIVER, Mass. — An 18-year-old shot to death in broad daylight on Thursday attended high school in Fall River, the city’s superintendent announced Friday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Rock and Franklin streets shortly before noon found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, identified as Colus Jamal Mills-Good, of Fall River, was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was later pronounced dead.

Fall River Public Schools Superintendent Maria Pontes said Mills-Good was a student at the RLM Resiliency Preparatory Academy.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts and prayers are with our student’s family, friends, and loved ones,” Pontes said in a statement. “We ask that you respect their privacy during this very difficult time.”

Pontes said there would be an increased police presence at the school on Friday out of an abundance of caution and that grief counselors would be made available for students.

There was no immediate word on a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fall River Major Crimes Division at 508-324-2796.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

