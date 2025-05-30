‘Tragic loss’: Maine’s first official comfort dog, Baxter, found dead inside state vehicle

BANGOR, Maine — An investigation is underway after Maine’s first official comfort dog, Baxter, was found dead inside a state vehicle, officials said Friday.

Baxter’s death was “accidental,” the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Baxter, a three-year-old chocolate lab, joined the Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications in 2022 as the state’s first official comfort dog, officials said.

0 of 7 Maine’s first official comfort dog, Baxter, found dead inside state vehicle (Maine Department of Public Safety) Maine’s first official comfort dog, Baxter, found dead inside state vehicle (Maine Department of Public Safety) Maine’s first official comfort dog, Baxter, found dead inside state vehicle (Maine Department of Public Safety) Maine’s first official comfort dog, Baxter, found dead inside state vehicle (Maine Department of Public Safety) Maine’s first official comfort dog, Baxter, found dead inside state vehicle (Maine Department of Public Safety) Maine’s first official comfort dog, Baxter, found dead inside state vehicle (Maine Department of Public Safety)

Baxter was found dead inside a state vehicle located at the Bangor Regional Communications Center at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“DPS is currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding Baxter’s death,” officials said in their statement.

“The state vehicle, in which Baxter was regularly transported, is undergoing a thorough inspection to identify potential malfunctions that may have led it to unexpectedly stop running, which caused the vehicle’s air conditioning to cease operating,” officials said.

It was unclear Friday whether any state employees would face disciplinary action or charges in connection with Baxter’s death.

Maine’s first official comfort dog, Baxter, found dead inside state vehicle (Maine Department of Public Safety)

The department, meanwhile, is mourning his loss.

“As a comfort dog, Baxter’s mission was to help improve the mood and well-being of first-line responders in Maine’s three emergency communication centers; his calming and cheerful presence will be deeply missed by all those who interacted with him,” officials said in their statement.

“The Department extends its deepest condolences to Baxter’s handler and his family, as well as the entire emergency telecommunication team,” officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group