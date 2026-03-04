Traffic Alert: Two tractor-trailers crash in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Two tractor-trailers collided Tuesday morning in Revere, prompting a prolonged road closure.

According to police, the crash occurred on North Shore Road.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for most of the day as crews work to clear the scene.

Video from the area shows an SUV also being towed.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to Revere Beach Boulevard.

It is not yet clear whether anyone was injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

