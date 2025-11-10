Local

Traffic alert: Crash on Massachusetts Turnpike snarls Monday morning commute

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 Traffic Alert Boston 25 Traffic Alert
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

WESTBORO, Mass. — A crash on a busy stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike is snarling the Monday morning commute.

Emergency crews are responding to the crash on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 106 in Westboro, according to the Westboro Fire Department.

Officials warned motorists to expect delays leading up to the area.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read