Traffic alert: Crash on Massachusetts Turnpike snarls Monday morning commute

WESTBORO, Mass. — A crash on a busy stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike is snarling the Monday morning commute.

Emergency crews are responding to the crash on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 106 in Westboro, according to the Westboro Fire Department.

Officials warned motorists to expect delays leading up to the area.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

** Traffic Alert ** Westborough Firefighters are working a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in the area of the 106 mile marker. Expect delays. @MassDOT @telegramdotcom @WBZTraffic pic.twitter.com/AFW89bYPT5 — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) November 10, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

