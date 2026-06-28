HAMPTON, NH — Hampton Fire and Rescue is asking residents to use caution after a motor bus caught fire on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire.

The incident occurred earlier on Sunday afternoon, after fire crews were dispatched just north of the Towle Farm Road bridge for reports of a motor coach bus fire.

Fortunately, all bus occupants were able to evacuate safely. Crews worked on extinguishing the flames. The fire department wrote on its Facebook page that drivers should expect "significant traffic delays."

Traffic Advisory: Delays expected after motor bus catches fire on I-95 in Hampton, NH

"Please use caution if traveling through the area, slow down, move over for emergency vehicles, and consider seeking an alternate route if possible."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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