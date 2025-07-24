Trader Joe’s is preparing to open 2 new Massachusetts stores

NEWTON, Mass. — Two new Trader Joe’s stores are coming to Massachusetts.

The chain is planning to open one of those stores at 1165 Needham Street in Newton.

“We’ve consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Newton, MA,” the store opening announcement stated. “Our Crew is working hard so we can open our doors.”

This store is just miles away from another Trader Joe’s location at 1121 Washington Street in West Newton.

Another new store is in the works for 1999 Centre Street in Boston’s West Roxbury section, the site of a former Walgreens.

Trader Joe’s didn’t announce opening dates for the stores.

Other Trader Joe’s stores in Massachusetts are located in Acton, Allston, Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Burlington, Cambridge, Foxboro, Framingham, Hadley, Hanover, Hingham, Hyannis, Milford, Needham, Peabody, Saugus, Shrewsbury, and Somerville.

